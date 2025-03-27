ETV Bharat / state

2 Children Die, Over Dozen Fall Sick at Lucknow Rehab; Probe On

Lucknow: At least two children died and several others fell ill, allegedly due to food poisoning at a government rehabilitation centre for children in the Para area here, officials said.

On Tuesday evening, approximately 20 special needs children residing at the centre experienced sudden illness and were taken to Lokbandhu hospital.

"Around 20 children were brought to the hospital Tuesday evening from the rehabilitation centre. All these children are mentally challenged. They were severely dehydrated when they arrived. Despite our best efforts, two children died," Dr Rajeev Kumar Dixit, Medical Superintendent of Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital told PTI Videos on Thursday.

Two critically ill children were referred to another government hospital, and the condition of the remaining 16 has improved, he added.

The incident triggered an investigation by local authorities.