Two Children Die In Fire In Odisha's Boudh

Bhubaneswar: Two boys died when a heap of straw in which they had taken shelter to protect themselves from a blaze also caught fire in Odisha's Boudh district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Baunsuni in Mundipadar panchayat in Sadar block of Boudh district.

While one boy was eight years old, another was just five, a police officer said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

According to the locals, the boys were sitting near a fire outside their house due to chilly weather conditions in the evening.