ETV Bharat / state

Two Children Die In Fire In Odisha's Boudh

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the deceased's next of kin.

Two Children Die In Fire In Odisha's Boudh
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 7:31 AM IST

Bhubaneswar: Two boys died when a heap of straw in which they had taken shelter to protect themselves from a blaze also caught fire in Odisha's Boudh district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Baunsuni in Mundipadar panchayat in Sadar block of Boudh district.

While one boy was eight years old, another was just five, a police officer said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

According to the locals, the boys were sitting near a fire outside their house due to chilly weather conditions in the evening.

However, the fire started spreading and the boys took shelter in the heap of straw to protect themselves but that also caught fire.

"The innocent boys took shelter in a heap of straw. However, the fire spread and set the straw pile ablaze," the officer said.

The people gathered upon hearing the children screaming for help.

They were immediately taken to Baunsuni community health centre and later to district headquarters hospital in Boudh but they succumbed to their injuries.

Bhubaneswar: Two boys died when a heap of straw in which they had taken shelter to protect themselves from a blaze also caught fire in Odisha's Boudh district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Baunsuni in Mundipadar panchayat in Sadar block of Boudh district.

While one boy was eight years old, another was just five, a police officer said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

According to the locals, the boys were sitting near a fire outside their house due to chilly weather conditions in the evening.

However, the fire started spreading and the boys took shelter in the heap of straw to protect themselves but that also caught fire.

"The innocent boys took shelter in a heap of straw. However, the fire spread and set the straw pile ablaze," the officer said.

The people gathered upon hearing the children screaming for help.

They were immediately taken to Baunsuni community health centre and later to district headquarters hospital in Boudh but they succumbed to their injuries.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOUDH ODISHA FIRECHILDREN KILLED IN ODISHA FIREODISHA FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.