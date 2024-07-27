ETV Bharat / state

Children, Cop Among Eight Dead As Car Falls Into Deep Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Sources said that the car was traveling from Kishtwar district of Jammu division towards Kashmir when the driver lost control over the vehicle which skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. In the accident eight people were killed in the accident.

The wrecked car in the road accident in Daksum area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, July 27, 2024
The wrecked car in the road accident in Daksum area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, July 27, 2024 (Special Arrangement)
Children, Cop Among Eight Dead As Car Falls Into Deep Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Eight people including many children and a policeman were killed when the car they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the Daksum area of Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.

Officials stated that the car bearing registration number JK03H9017 traveling from Kishtwar towards Kashmir lost its control and rolled down the road near Daksum resulting in multiple casualties.

An official said that eight persons traveling in the car including many children and a policeman died in the incident.
Soon after the accident, the district administration dispatched a team to the scene to retrieve the bodies. Police have registered a case and launched investigation into the incident. The cause of the horrific road accident was not immediately known at the time this report was filed.

As per the registration details of the car, the vehicle is owned by one Imtiyaz Ahmad, a resident of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The horrific road accident comes over a week after three tourists from Bengaluru lost their lives and another tourist was critically injured when the vehicle they were traveling in plunged into a deep gorge on Zojila Pass in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

