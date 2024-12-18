UP: 2 Children Among 4 Of Family Killed In Road Accident

Moradabad (UP): Two children among four people of a family died after being hit by a speeding car on a national highway here on Tuesday, police said. Two others got injured in the accident, they said. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said the accident took place at around 1.30 pm near the flyover in front of the Pakbada police station.

The family, hailing from Rampur, was standing alongside the highway when a speeding car hit them, he said. Furkan (28), his wife Seema (26), and their daughters Iffat (2) and Ramisha (5) died on the spot, he said.

After hitting the family, the car collided with another vehicle parked nearby, the police said, adding that the car driver and an elderly passenger got severely injured in the crash. The injured are undergoing treatment, they said.

