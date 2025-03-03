ETV Bharat / state

Child Trafficking In Vijayawada: Family Raises Baby 'Bought For Rs 3 Lakh', Police Take Child's Custody After Five Months

Vijayawada: Five months back, an elderly woman from Sitanagaram near Rajamahendravaram of Andhra Pradesh, desperate to ease her granddaughter's suffering over not being able to conceive, reportedly bought a one month-old baby girl for Rs 3 lakh. The family raised the baby for five months and was preparing for her Annaprasana (rice feeding) ceremony when suddenly police arrived at their house to take custody of the child.

Reportedly, the Task Force of Police recently busted a child trafficking gang operating in Vijayawada, allegedly involved in trafficking babies from northern states. Three children were rescued during the operation, but four more were still missing. Further investigation led the police officials to Sitanagaram, where they found this baby girl being raised by a family. Emotional scenes unfolded as police took custody of the baby. Locals were also left in shock as the foster mother kept on resisting to hand over the child to police.

Despite the family's resistance, police took custody of the little girl and emphasied that regardless of intent, buying a child was illegal.

During the course of the investigation, one of the accused involved in the trafficking racket revealed that she had sold her own son to a Hyderabad-based party in 2023. In May that year, Telangana Police had rescued 20 trafficked children, but could not find the woman's son, raising apprehensions that more children may still be missing.