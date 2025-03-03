ETV Bharat / state

Child Trafficking In Vijayawada: Family Raises Baby 'Bought For Rs 3 Lakh', Police Take Child's Custody After Five Months

Police had recently busted a child trafficking gang operating in Vijayawada, which was allegedly involved in trafficking babies from northern states.

Child Trafficking In Vijayawada: Family Raises Baby 'Bought For Rs 3 Lakh', Police Take Child's Custody After Five Months
Child Trafficking In Vijayawada: Family Raises Baby 'Bought For Rs 3 Lakh', Police Take Child's Custody After Five Months (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Vijayawada: Five months back, an elderly woman from Sitanagaram near Rajamahendravaram of Andhra Pradesh, desperate to ease her granddaughter's suffering over not being able to conceive, reportedly bought a one month-old baby girl for Rs 3 lakh. The family raised the baby for five months and was preparing for her Annaprasana (rice feeding) ceremony when suddenly police arrived at their house to take custody of the child.

Reportedly, the Task Force of Police recently busted a child trafficking gang operating in Vijayawada, allegedly involved in trafficking babies from northern states. Three children were rescued during the operation, but four more were still missing. Further investigation led the police officials to Sitanagaram, where they found this baby girl being raised by a family. Emotional scenes unfolded as police took custody of the baby. Locals were also left in shock as the foster mother kept on resisting to hand over the child to police.

Despite the family's resistance, police took custody of the little girl and emphasied that regardless of intent, buying a child was illegal.

During the course of the investigation, one of the accused involved in the trafficking racket revealed that she had sold her own son to a Hyderabad-based party in 2023. In May that year, Telangana Police had rescued 20 trafficked children, but could not find the woman's son, raising apprehensions that more children may still be missing.

On Saturday, the Vijayawada Police arrested the five members of the child trafficking gang, led by 31-year-old Balagam Sarojini of the Vijayawada Sithara Center. A manhunt has now been launched to trace the masterminds behind the trafficking racket Preeti Kiran and Anil. Both these names have frequently surfaced in child trafficking cases, suggesting that there is a larger network at play across multiple states, police said.

Read More

NIA Arrests Key Accused Involved In Trafficking Of Sri Lankan Nationals Into India

Rajasthan HC Hands Over Custody Of Two Minors To Mother Over Social Media Concerns

Vijayawada: Five months back, an elderly woman from Sitanagaram near Rajamahendravaram of Andhra Pradesh, desperate to ease her granddaughter's suffering over not being able to conceive, reportedly bought a one month-old baby girl for Rs 3 lakh. The family raised the baby for five months and was preparing for her Annaprasana (rice feeding) ceremony when suddenly police arrived at their house to take custody of the child.

Reportedly, the Task Force of Police recently busted a child trafficking gang operating in Vijayawada, allegedly involved in trafficking babies from northern states. Three children were rescued during the operation, but four more were still missing. Further investigation led the police officials to Sitanagaram, where they found this baby girl being raised by a family. Emotional scenes unfolded as police took custody of the baby. Locals were also left in shock as the foster mother kept on resisting to hand over the child to police.

Despite the family's resistance, police took custody of the little girl and emphasied that regardless of intent, buying a child was illegal.

During the course of the investigation, one of the accused involved in the trafficking racket revealed that she had sold her own son to a Hyderabad-based party in 2023. In May that year, Telangana Police had rescued 20 trafficked children, but could not find the woman's son, raising apprehensions that more children may still be missing.

On Saturday, the Vijayawada Police arrested the five members of the child trafficking gang, led by 31-year-old Balagam Sarojini of the Vijayawada Sithara Center. A manhunt has now been launched to trace the masterminds behind the trafficking racket Preeti Kiran and Anil. Both these names have frequently surfaced in child trafficking cases, suggesting that there is a larger network at play across multiple states, police said.

Read More

NIA Arrests Key Accused Involved In Trafficking Of Sri Lankan Nationals Into India

Rajasthan HC Hands Over Custody Of Two Minors To Mother Over Social Media Concerns

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GRANDMOTHER BUYS BABYCHILD TRAFFICKING RACKETVIJAYAWADA NEWSCHILD SALE ILLEGALCHILD TRAFFICKING IN VIJAYAWADA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.