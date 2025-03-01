Child Trafficking Gang of Five Arrested in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Police on Saturday arrested the child trafficking gang, comprising five members, here. The gang was led by 31-year-old Balagam Sarojini of the Vijayawada Sithara Center.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu held a media conference in his office to provide details about the arrest. Deputy Commissioner of Police Gautamishali, KGV Sarita, ADCP Srinivasarao, ACP K Latakumari and Sravanthirai were present on the occasion.

SV Rajasekhar Babu said that the Task Force and Nunna Police have arrested five women who are trying to sell children in the Prakashnagar area. "Rs four lakh cash was seized from their possession. Shaikh Farina, Shaikh Saidabi, Kovvrapu Karunasri, and Pedala Shirisha, along with Sarojini, have been arrested," the senior police official said.

They were selling young children, the Commissioner of Police stated. He further said that a woman from Hyderabad had advised Sarojini to sell children to people who have no children.

"Sarojini made friends with one Anil of Ahmedabad and Delhi's Preethi Kiran. With their help, she brought the children to Vijayawada and started selling them. Sarojini included her relatives in the gang to sell children. Each baby was sold from Rs one lakh to Rs two lakh, depending on the demand. Those who do not have children and those who are suffering from infertility were targeted. A preliminary investigation showed that they were selling children for Rs four lakh to Rs five lakh also," added SV Rajasekhar Babu.

He said that the gang sold children from Delhi and Ahmedabad. "Sarojini alone so far sold 19 children. There are police cases in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Hyderabad and Mumbai," the top police official added.

"The cooperation of other states will also be taken to identify key people," he said, adding that strict action will be taken under the PD Act against Sarojini. He also made it clear that cases would be registered against not only those who sold the infants but also those who bought the children.

He further said that Sarojini, who studied till the seventh grade, has been arrested in the infant sales case in the past. "Her behaviour did not improve even after going to jail. Sarojini had two children. It is a serious crime," the Commissioner of Police added.