Child Trafficking Gang Busted In Delhi, 6 Infants Rescued, 10 Held

A Delhi Police official said 10 arrested gang members are being questioned and search is on for others involved in this child trafficking racket.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 8, 2025 at 3:21 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday busted an inter-state child trafficking gang in the national capital and rescued six infants, all less than a year old. Ten members of the gang, allegedly involved in buying and selling children, have been arrested and currently being interrogated.

Hemanth Tiwari, additional DCP of South East District said this success has been achieved by the South-East District Special Team of Delhi Police. "Among the six children rescued is a six-month-old, who had been trafficked. The child was traced and safely recovered within 48 hours of being reported missing," he added.

Tiwari further said the gang had been operating in Delhi and the neighbouring states. The gang members were involved in selling children through their well-organised network, he said adding, the police have launched an intensive probe and further investigations are underway.

Initial probe revealed that the gang targeted hospitals and poor families. It is due to the timely action of Delhi Police that the lives of children could be saved, an official said.

"Currently, the police are interrogating the accused and search is on for people associated with the network," he added.

In such sensitive cases, vigilance and cooperation of the society is very important so that no child becomes a victim of such racket, police added.

