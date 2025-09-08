ETV Bharat / state

Child Trafficking Gang Busted In Delhi, 6 Infants Rescued, 10 Held

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday busted an inter-state child trafficking gang in the national capital and rescued six infants, all less than a year old. Ten members of the gang, allegedly involved in buying and selling children, have been arrested and currently being interrogated.

Hemanth Tiwari, additional DCP of South East District said this success has been achieved by the South-East District Special Team of Delhi Police. "Among the six children rescued is a six-month-old, who had been trafficked. The child was traced and safely recovered within 48 hours of being reported missing," he added.

Tiwari further said the gang had been operating in Delhi and the neighbouring states. The gang members were involved in selling children through their well-organised network, he said adding, the police have launched an intensive probe and further investigations are underway.