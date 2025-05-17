Child Porn Videos Uploaded On Social Media, Hunt On For Accused From UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi: A youth from Kaushambi allegedly made child porn videos and uploaded them on the internet. The accused has been identified but has not yet been arrested.

The Cyber Crime Directorate came across the video after it was informed about it by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). A case was then registered against the accused, identified as Abhay Dwivedi, a resident of Nadirganj village under Sandipanghat police station by the cyber crime police.

The case against Abhay has been registered under the IT Act and a manhunt launched to nab him. Investigation has revealed that Abhay made pornographic videos of children and uploaded them on social media platforms. Police said after he is arrested, he will be asked to whom did he sell the videos. It will also be ascertained whether Abhay alone is involved in the crime or if there is a network.

Area Officer Abhishek Singh said a complaint was received from NCMEC that porn videos of children have been posted on social media sites. "The Home Ministry wrote to Cyber ​​Crime Cell at Lucknow seeking action. On the instructions of the Cyber Crime Cell, a case was registered at the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station of Kaushambi. During investigation, the accused was identified as Abhay Dwivedi. While a manhunt has been launched to nab him, investigation into the case is on," he said.