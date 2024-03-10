Child Falls into Borewell in Delhi's Keshopur, Rescue Operation Underway

author img

By PTI

Published : 56 minutes ago

A child fell into a 40–50-feet-deep borewell in Delhi's Keshopur area. Teams from the Delhi Fire Service, the National Disaster Response Force, the Delhi Police, and five fire tenders rushed to the spot after getting the information. The rescue operation is underway.

A child fell into a 40–50-feet-deep borewell in Delhi's Keshopur area on Sunday. Teams from the Delhi Fire Service, the National Disaster Response Force, the Delhi Police, and five fire tenders rushed to the spot after getting the information. The rescue operation is underway.

New Delhi: A child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant here in the early hours of Sunday and a rescue operation is underway, officials said.

The rescue efforts are being led by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Around 1 am, information was received that a person fell into a borewell at the DJB plant in west Delhi's Keshopur Mandi area.

"Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. We later received a message from our officials that a child had fallen into a 40-foot-deep borewell," DFS chief Atul Garg said. A rescue operation was launched immediately and an NDRF team is also at the spot, he said.

The NDRF team will soon start digging another borewell parallel to the one in which the child has fallen, Garg said. Police officials said a team was rushed to the spot soon after information about the incident was received.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said, "A PCR call was received at Vikaspuri police station at night informing that a person had fallen into the borewell at the Keshopur (Delhi) Jal Board office. The local police as well as fire brigade teams reached the spot. An NDRF team has also been called to the spot. Efforts are being made to take the person out safely."

The identity of the person who has fallen inside the borewell is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

Read More

  1. Gujarat: 3-year-old girl falls into borewell, trapped for nearly 12 hours now, rescue op on
  2. Kid falls into well in Chhattisgarh's Gariyaband, brave aunt saves him from drowning

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.