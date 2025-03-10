Child Falls Into 600 Feet Deep borewell, Miraculously Rescued In Gujarat's Junagadh

Junagadh: A child who fell into a 600-foot-deep bore while playing was miraculously rescued without any injury in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Sunday, official sources said.

The incident took place when two children of a farm labourer were playing near the bore between four and five o'clock on Sunday. At that time, one of the children suddenly fell into the bore. The other boy immediately headed to inform their parents, they added.

Soon after receiving the information, the farm labourer, Akash Solanki, with the help of a JCB and other residents, immediately started digging near the bore. The Junagadh Fire Department and local police team also reached the spot upon receiving the information and were pressed into service.

According to sources, the child was stuck at a height of only six to seven feet, due to which there was no difficulty or trouble in saving him. "After about two hours of hard work, the child was successfully taken out of the bore and immediately referred to the Community Health Centre Bhesan. The doctors declared the child completely healthy and did not suffer any injury on his body," they added.

Akash Solanki, an agricultural labourer from Madhya Pradesh, and his family have been working in the Parab Vawadi village, Bhesan, located in Junagadh, for the last ten years.