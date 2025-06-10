5-Year-Old Child Dies By Drowning In A Swimming Pool At Rajasthan's Kota

Kota: A 5-year-old child died due to drowning in a swimming pool in the Ranpur police station area of ​​Rajasthan. The child had gone to take a bath in the swimming pool with his family. After that, the whole family went to the changing room while the child came out stealthily and fell into the swimming pool. When the child was not found, the family started searching for him. When they looked in the swimming pool, they found the child drowned in the pool there. He was immediately taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Ranpur police station officer Ramvilas Meena said that the incident took place at 6:30 pm in a swimming pool located in the Reico industrial area. The family of an Anantpura resident, Javed, had come to the swimming pool to take a bath. After the swimming pool was closed, all the people came out of the pool. The employees had also vacated the place. After coming out, the family members were changing their clothes in the changing room.

The child present in the women's changing room came out, after which this incident happened. After getting the information, the police reached the spot. The post-mortem of the body was done in the new hospital of the medical college on Tuesday morning and it was handed over to the family. This case is being investigated.