4-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into 160-Foot Deep Borewell In Barmer

Villagers mourn the loss of a 4-year-old boy who died after falling into 160-Foot deep borewell in Barmer ( ETV Bharat )

Barmer: A four-year-old boy died after falling into a 160-foot-deep open borewell in Arjun ki Dhani of Gudamalani subdivision in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday evening. Despite a six-hour-long rescue operation involving police, administration officials, and private rescue teams, the child was pulled out dead, having drowned in water present at a depth of 100 feet.

District Collector Tina Dabi explained, "The borewell was being prepared for a motor shift when the child accidentally fell into it. The rescue teams, including Civil Defence, worked tirelessly, but unfortunately, the boy could not be saved."

Naresh, the only son of Pappu Ram, was trapped at a depth of approximately 100 feet. Rescue teams, including private companies Vedanta and Weatherford, employed borescope technology to pinpoint the child's location and used tools such as PVC piped, ropes, and wires in their rescue efforts.