4-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into 160-Foot Deep Borewell In Barmer

A four-year-old boy in Barmer fell into a 160-foot borewell and drowned despite a six-hour rescue operation by officials and private teams.

Villagers mourn the loss of a 4-year-old boy who died after falling into 160-Foot deep borewell in Barmer (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Barmer: A four-year-old boy died after falling into a 160-foot-deep open borewell in Arjun ki Dhani of Gudamalani subdivision in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday evening. Despite a six-hour-long rescue operation involving police, administration officials, and private rescue teams, the child was pulled out dead, having drowned in water present at a depth of 100 feet.

District Collector Tina Dabi explained, "The borewell was being prepared for a motor shift when the child accidentally fell into it. The rescue teams, including Civil Defence, worked tirelessly, but unfortunately, the boy could not be saved."

Naresh, the only son of Pappu Ram, was trapped at a depth of approximately 100 feet. Rescue teams, including private companies Vedanta and Weatherford, employed borescope technology to pinpoint the child's location and used tools such as PVC piped, ropes, and wires in their rescue efforts.

"Teams worked continuously, using all possible techniques, but the child had already succumbed by the time he was pulled out," said Barmed Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena.

According to Additional District Collector Rajendra Singh Chandawat, "Naresh died due to drowning in water present in the borewell. His body has been sent to Gudamalani Hostipatl's mortuary."

The boy's father, Pappu Ram, who works as a driver in Punjab, rushed home upon hearing the news. Villagers, rescue teams, and officials worked together at the site, but their efforts were in vain. The district administration has launched an investigation into the incident.

