Child Dies As Chinese Manjha Slits His Throat In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Raipur: In a tragic incident, the throat of a seven-year-old child was slit by a Chinese Manjha near Tikrapara in Raipur city.

Dhanesh Sahu, the father of the victim, Pushkar said the Manjha slit the throat of his son while he was enroute with him to Garden from his house at Santoshi Nagar on a two-wheeler. The incident occurred on a flyover near Tikarpara at around 5 pm on Sunday. The child who bled profusely after the incident, was initially taken to a private hospital and later shifted to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (MECAHARA) where he succumbed, said Dhanesh, an automobile mechanic by profession.

The deceased's father Nohar Das Sahu said despite the ban on Chinese Manjha, it is being sold with impunity in the city. People are losing their lives due to the Chinese Manjha, he said. "I appeal the government and the Chief Minister to act," Nohar said, adding the government must compensate the child's parents for their loss.

Tikarpara police sent the child's body for postmortem. Tikarpara police station in-charge Vinay Singh Baghel said action will be taken against the culprits after investigations. He appealed people to refrain flying kites from roofs of buildings. "If police get information on sale of Chinese Manjha in the city, then action will be taken accordingly," he said. Earlier. a lady lawyer Purnsha Kaushik was injured by Chinese Manjha on the expressway near Pandri Mall. In the month of December, a student was critically injured after coming in contact with Chinese Manjha. Chinese Manjha is made of nylon thread and a layer of glass or metallic powder is applied on it.