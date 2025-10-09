Child Death Scare Hits Jammu And Kashmir; Coldrif Among Three Cough Syrups Banned In UT
The State Drugs Controller's office said that the samples of the cough syrups failed quality checks due to high levels of Diethylene Glycol.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 9, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) has imposed an immediate ban on the sale, distribution, and use of three cough syrup brands, including ColdRif Syrup, after laboratory tests declared them “Not of Standard Quality” due to the presence of toxic impurities.
The move follows an alert from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Union Health Ministry, which found that the syrups contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) beyond permissible limits — a chemical known to cause kidney failure and other organ damage. The contamination has already been linked to the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
According to a public notice issued by the Office of the State Drugs Controller, the affected formulations are: Relif Syrup (Ambroxol HCl, Guaiphenesin, Terbutaline Sulphate and Menthol) manufactured by Shape Pharma Pvt Ltd, Gujarat, and marketed by Leo Life Science Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad, RespiFresh-TR Syrup (Bromhexine Hydrochloride, Terbutaline Sulphate, Guaiphenesin and Menthol) manufactured by Rednex Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Ahmedabad, and marketed by Smartway Wellness Pvt Ltd, Sanand and ColdRif Syrup (Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, and Chlorpheniramine Maleate) produced by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Tamil Nadu.
Testing conducted by the Drug Testing Laboratory, Food and Drug Administration, Madhya Pradesh, revealed that samples of these syrups failed quality checks due to high levels of Diethylene Glycol, prompting the central and state drug control bodies to issue urgent advisories.
Describing the matter as serious, Joint Drugs Controller Purnima Kabu said the products have been “linked to the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,” necessitating immediate preventive action in Jammu and Kashmir.
"As a matter of abundant precaution and proactive measure, pharma wholesalers, retailers, distributors, registered medical practitioners, hospitals, and healthcare institutions are hereby directed to immediately stop further procurement, sale, and utilization of these drugs irrespective of all batches till further notice," the official circular stated.
The DFCO has also ordered all drug dealers and medical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir to report any remaining stock of the banned syrups to the Office of the J&K State Drug Controller via email at jk.drugscontroller@jk.gov.in.
The alert over ColdRif Syrup has triggered similar actions across several Indian states after at least 14 children died in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara and Betul districts, allegedly after consuming the medicine. Following the incident, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh banned its sale, while states including Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand also imposed restrictions.
While no cases linked to ColdRif have been reported so far in Jammu and Kashmir but the situation has revived memories of the 2020 tragedy in Udhampur, where 12 children died after consuming Coldbest-PC, another cough syrup later found contaminated with Diethylene Glycol.
Medical experts note that DEG poisoning can cause acute kidney failure, neurological damage, and death, especially in children.
"Even a small contaminated batch can have devastating consequences in areas where medical supervision and laboratory testing remain limited," said a senior health official in Srinagar.
