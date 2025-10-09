ETV Bharat / state

Child Death Scare Hits Jammu And Kashmir; Coldrif Among Three Cough Syrups Banned In UT

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) has imposed an immediate ban on the sale, distribution, and use of three cough syrup brands, including ColdRif Syrup, after laboratory tests declared them “Not of Standard Quality” due to the presence of toxic impurities.

The move follows an alert from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Union Health Ministry, which found that the syrups contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) beyond permissible limits — a chemical known to cause kidney failure and other organ damage. The contamination has already been linked to the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

According to a public notice issued by the Office of the State Drugs Controller, the affected formulations are: Relif Syrup (Ambroxol HCl, Guaiphenesin, Terbutaline Sulphate and Menthol) manufactured by Shape Pharma Pvt Ltd, Gujarat, and marketed by Leo Life Science Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad, RespiFresh-TR Syrup (Bromhexine Hydrochloride, Terbutaline Sulphate, Guaiphenesin and Menthol) manufactured by Rednex Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Ahmedabad, and marketed by Smartway Wellness Pvt Ltd, Sanand and ColdRif Syrup (Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, and Chlorpheniramine Maleate) produced by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Tamil Nadu.

Notice by the Drugs Controller Jammu and Kashmir (JK Drugs Controller Office)

Testing conducted by the Drug Testing Laboratory, Food and Drug Administration, Madhya Pradesh, revealed that samples of these syrups failed quality checks due to high levels of Diethylene Glycol, prompting the central and state drug control bodies to issue urgent advisories.

Describing the matter as serious, Joint Drugs Controller Purnima Kabu said the products have been “linked to the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,” necessitating immediate preventive action in Jammu and Kashmir.