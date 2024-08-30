ETV Bharat / state

Child Clings To Kidnapper, Refuses To Leave Him After 14 Months Of Abduction

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 30, 2024

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 9:55 PM IST

Rajasthan Police arrested the accused kidnapper, identified as a suspended Uttar Pradesh Police Head Constable Tanuj Chahar. Tanuj had abducted the child from outside his home in June 2023.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): In a strange incident, a child who was kidnapped about 14 months ago refused to leave the kidnapper here.

When the Rajasthan Police found the child and tried to separate him from the accused, the child began to cry. The heart-wrenching video showed the innocent child clinging tightly to the kidnapper and crying loudly, refusing to let go of him. The child's condition made the kidnapper also become emotional.

Rajasthan Police arrested the accused kidnapper, identified as a suspended Uttar Pradesh Police Head Constable Tanuj Chahar. Tanuj had abducted an 11-month-old child from outside his home in June 2023, now two years old.

Tanuj asked the child’s mother that she and the child should stay with him. When Poonam failed to heed him, the accused kidnapped the child from outside his house and the emotional bond between Tanuj and the child grew over time.

A video has surfaced showing the reunion between the child and his biological mother. When officers handed the child back to his mother after the arrest, the child, now unable to recognise her, clung to Tanuj and cried.

Tanuj was also seen crying in the video. Additional DCP Paras Jain of Jaipur South revealed that Tanuj pressurised the child's mother to go with him. However, after the incident, the accused lost his job in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Tanuj had been hiding in the Yamuna River area near Vrindavan Parikrama Marg, disguised as a saint. Police officers, also dressed as sadhus, spotted Tanuj in Aligarh and arrested him.

