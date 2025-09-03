ETV Bharat / state

Child Among 7 Washed Away After Dam Collapses In Chhattisgarh

The Lutti dam at Vishramnagar area suddenly collapsed late Tuesday night triggering a flash flood in which seven people were washed away.

Locals inspect the site of a dam collapse in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh
Locals inspect the site of a dam collapse in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)
September 3, 2025

Balrampur: In a tragic incident reported from Chhattisgarh, seven people sleeping in their house were washed away by gushing waters after a dam collapsed amid heavy rains in Balrampur district of the state on Tuesday night, officials said.

According to the officials, the incident occurred at Vishramnagar under Tatapani police station limits between 10pm to 11 pm on Tuesday.

Dam collapse aftermath in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh
Dam collapse aftermath in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

It is learnt that water suddenly started leaking from Lutti Dam, just fifteen kilometers away from Balrampur district headquarters. In a short while, the dam broke releasing a flood of water to the low lying area of the village.

Dam collapse aftermath in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh
Dam collapse aftermath in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

According to local sources, seven people sleeping in a house were washed away. The bodies of four people including a child have been found. Three are still missing. More than half a dozen cattle were also washed away in the strong current of water.

