Child Among 3 Found Dead Outside Closed Shops In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Additional Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar said that the identities of the dead have not been ascertained yet.

Child Among 3 Found Dead Outside Closed Shops In Rajasthan's Bharatpur
Forensic team inspecting the incident spot (ETV Bharat)
Published : August 2, 2025 at 10:27 AM IST

Bharatpur: Three people, a man, a woman and a child, were found dead outside closed shops on Saturday morning in Kanjouli village of Sewar police station limits of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar said that the identities of the dead have not been ascertained yet. The incident came to light when locals found the bodies lying outside the shuttered shops and informed the shop owners.

Upon receiving information, the police officers from the Sewar police station reached the spot. They took the bodies to the nearby hospital. All three bodies have been kept in the mortuary of RBM Hospital. The cause of death will be confirmed only after a postmortem.

Police believe the deceased to be family members. The police officer added that they are collecting information on missing people reported at the nearby police stations. Officials are also scanning CCTV footage and questioning villagers to identify the deceased.

Police have cordoned off the area, and an investigation is underway. The forensic team recovered pouches from the spot. ASP Satish Kumar said that it seems that all three died after consuming a poisonous substance, suggesting that they may have died by suicide. The police officer added that a thorough probe will be undertaken and all possible angles will be investigated.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Read more:

  1. IB Officer, Sister Die By Suicide In Ghaziabad, Family Discord Suspected
  2. Medical Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Telangana's Adilabad

