Child Abducted From Ludhiana Railway Station Rescued Within Hours; Two Arrested
The child was reunited with his family, while both suspects are in police custody for questioning.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 8:57 PM IST
Ludhiana: Punjab Police claimed to have rescued a one-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted from the Ludhiana Railway Station earlier this week. Two suspected persons were also arrested in connection with the case, they said on Saturday.
Detailing the incident, police said that the child was taken away during the night of September 16–17 while his mother, Lalti Devi, slept at the railway station after arriving from Uttar Pradesh.
“Lalita had come to Ludhiana to visit her husband, a factory worker, but he was unable to meet her due to a night shift. With no alternative, she spent the night at the railway station with her infant, allowing the accused to abduct the child,” police said.
The accused, identified as Anita and an unidentified accomplice, allegedly took advantage of the situation and fled with the child.
After receiving the information, multiple police teams led by Superintendent of Railway Police Balram Singh Rana were formed and immediately sent to various locations, and the child was safely recovered within 60 hours.
“The woman Anita has a 15-year-old daughter and lives separately from her husband. Further investigation is ongoing, and more details may come to light after court proceedings,” Rana said at a press conference. The child was reunited with his family, while both suspects are in police custody for questioning.
