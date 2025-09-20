ETV Bharat / state

Child Abducted From Ludhiana Railway Station Rescued Within Hours; Two Arrested

Ludhiana: Punjab Police claimed to have rescued a one-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted from the Ludhiana Railway Station earlier this week. Two suspected persons were also arrested in connection with the case, they said on Saturday.

Detailing the incident, police said that the child was taken away during the night of September 16–17 while his mother, Lalti Devi, slept at the railway station after arriving from Uttar Pradesh.

“Lalita had come to Ludhiana to visit her husband, a factory worker, but he was unable to meet her due to a night shift. With no alternative, she spent the night at the railway station with her infant, allowing the accused to abduct the child,” police said.