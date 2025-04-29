Chikkaballapur: 5,140 Mobile Phones Worth Rs 3 Crore Stolen, 7 Accused Held

Chikkaballapur: The Chikkaballapur police have arrested seven accused and seized 56 mobile phones in a case of theft of mobile phones worth Rs three crore that were being transported in a container from Noida in Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Imran, Mohammed Mustafa, Bhurra, Anoop Roy, Abhijit Paul, Sakrilla, Yusaf Khan have been arrested, a senior police official said. The police said earlier, the driver along with his accomplices had stolen 5,140 mobile phones worth Rs three crore belonging to Xiaomi company which were in container. Padmanabha, the manager of Safe Seed Courier Limited, had registered a case of theft at the Peresandra police station in this connection.

Chikkaballapur police personnel with the arrested accused (ETV Bharat)

In connection with the case, Peresandra Police Inspector Nayaz Baig had arrested container driver Rahul on December 10, 2024. The case was transferred to the Chikkaballapur Cyber ​​Police Station for a further probe. The investigation was expedited by the investigation team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravikumar K Y and Inspector Surya Prakash, who arrested the seven accused and seized the truck used to transport the stolen mobile phones.

Police said that the accused sold 300 to 400 mobile phones in each state, and the mobile phones are being blocked on the basis of IMEI number.