ETV Bharat / state

UP Bypolls: Adityanath, Akhilesh Urge People To Cast Their Votes

CM Yogi and SP president Akhilesh urged people to vote as voting is underway in Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Kundarki, Khair, Karhal, Sisamau, Katehari, Majhawan, and Phulpur.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (left) and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav (right)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (left) and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav (right) (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav urged the people to go out and vote as nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh hold by-polls on Wednesday. Voting is underway in Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Kundarki, Khair, Karhal, Sisamau, Katehari, Majhawan, and Phulpur. In his social media message, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on the voters to support the uninterrupted development journey of the state.

"Appeal to the respected voters to vote to provide more speed and strength to the uninterrupted development journey of Uttar Pradesh. Vote unitedly to bring comprehensive and positive change in the lives of 25 crore residents of the state," he said in a Hindi post on X.

In a lighthearted reminder, he added, "Dhyan rahe, pehle matdaan phir jalpaan" (Keep in mind, first vote then refreshment). SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in his appeal, encouraged people to cast their votes with their future and the values of the Constitution in mind. "Voters of the nine assembly seats in UP where elections are being held are requested to go and cast their vote while remaining committed to their future and the Constitution," Yadav wrote on X in Hindi.

He also emphasised the importance of full voter participation and said: "Karein 100 per cent matdaan, rahein 100 per cent savdhaan" (Cast 100 per cent vote, stay 100 per cent careful). Voting for bypolls in the state started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. The counting of votes will be done on Saturday.

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav urged the people to go out and vote as nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh hold by-polls on Wednesday. Voting is underway in Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Kundarki, Khair, Karhal, Sisamau, Katehari, Majhawan, and Phulpur. In his social media message, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on the voters to support the uninterrupted development journey of the state.

"Appeal to the respected voters to vote to provide more speed and strength to the uninterrupted development journey of Uttar Pradesh. Vote unitedly to bring comprehensive and positive change in the lives of 25 crore residents of the state," he said in a Hindi post on X.

In a lighthearted reminder, he added, "Dhyan rahe, pehle matdaan phir jalpaan" (Keep in mind, first vote then refreshment). SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in his appeal, encouraged people to cast their votes with their future and the values of the Constitution in mind. "Voters of the nine assembly seats in UP where elections are being held are requested to go and cast their vote while remaining committed to their future and the Constitution," Yadav wrote on X in Hindi.

He also emphasised the importance of full voter participation and said: "Karein 100 per cent matdaan, rahein 100 per cent savdhaan" (Cast 100 per cent vote, stay 100 per cent careful). Voting for bypolls in the state started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. The counting of votes will be done on Saturday.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AKHILESH YADAVCHIEF MINISTER YOGI ADITYANATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.