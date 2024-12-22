ETV Bharat / state

CM Adityanath Says Law And Order In UP Improved, SP Rebuts: 'Jungle Raj' Everywhere

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has improved.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - File Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has improved and as a result, the state government has received investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore.

The opposition Samajwadi Party, however, countered Adityanath and claimed there is an atmosphere of "jungle raj" in the state with loot, hooliganism and anarchy everywhere.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office shared a video in which Adityanath is heard saying that there is a better security environment in the state and people have faith in law and order.

"It is the result of this that Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals of Rs 40 lakh crore," he said.

Within two hours of this post, the Samajwadi Party’s Media Cell shared on X clippings of news reports about a murder and a dacoity in Varanasi and Chitrakoot respectively.

"This is CM Yogi's shameful and ruined law and order which he boasts about from packed stages," read the post which was also shared by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Questioning the chief minister's claims of improved law and order in the state, the SP said, "In Yogiraj, there is an atmosphere of jungle raj with loot, hooliganism, anarchy, and murder and kidnapping everywhere."

"In CM Yogi's rule, there is collusion between police, BJP and robbers and the looted goods are distributed among all... CM Yogi should tell if he is the CEO of this gang of robbers or the trainer," it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

