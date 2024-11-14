ETV Bharat / state

JMM Posing Threat To Jharkhand's Existence By Allowing Infiltrators To Settle: Yogi

UP CM Yogi at rally in Dhanbad claimed that first phase of polling held on Tuesday was indicating that BJP would form government in Jharkhand.

File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 37 minutes ago

Dhanbad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday alleged that the ruling JMM-led coalition was posing a threat to Jharkhand's existence by allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators and illegal Rohingya immigrants to settle here.

Addressing a rally in Dhanbad, he claimed that the first phase of polling held on Tuesday was indicating that the BJP would form government in Jharkhand with an absolute majority. Adityanath also alleged that the JMM-led coalition was trying to make the state a hub of Naxals. "Ensure a double-engine government in Jharkhand to wipe out 'love jihad, land jihad' just like UP," he told the rally.

Dhanbad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday alleged that the ruling JMM-led coalition was posing a threat to Jharkhand's existence by allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators and illegal Rohingya immigrants to settle here.

Addressing a rally in Dhanbad, he claimed that the first phase of polling held on Tuesday was indicating that the BJP would form government in Jharkhand with an absolute majority. Adityanath also alleged that the JMM-led coalition was trying to make the state a hub of Naxals. "Ensure a double-engine government in Jharkhand to wipe out 'love jihad, land jihad' just like UP," he told the rally.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP CM YOGI ADITYANATHJMM LED COALITIONLOVE JIHADRALLY IN DHANBAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.