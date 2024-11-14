JMM Posing Threat To Jharkhand's Existence By Allowing Infiltrators To Settle: Yogi

Dhanbad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday alleged that the ruling JMM-led coalition was posing a threat to Jharkhand's existence by allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators and illegal Rohingya immigrants to settle here.

Addressing a rally in Dhanbad, he claimed that the first phase of polling held on Tuesday was indicating that the BJP would form government in Jharkhand with an absolute majority. Adityanath also alleged that the JMM-led coalition was trying to make the state a hub of Naxals. "Ensure a double-engine government in Jharkhand to wipe out 'love jihad, land jihad' just like UP," he told the rally.