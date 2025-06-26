ETV Bharat / state

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone Of Green Data Centre In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of the CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, on Thursday. The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh and Uttar Pradesh Minister of IT and Electronics Sunil Kumar Sharma also attended the ceremony, which took place at the office of Central Electronics Limited (CEL) in the Sahibabad Industrial Area.

This state-of-the-art Tier 3 Green Data Centre will come up as a joint collaboration between Central Electronics Limited—a Mini Ratna CPSE—and ESDS Software Solution Limited. It is designed to support sustainable and future-ready digital infrastructure in line with the visions of Digital India and Green India.

According to the details, the upcoming data centre will comprise high-end specifications, including a total capacity of 30 MW, high-density racks across three floors, and a Tier-3 certification based on green building standards.