TN CM Stalin Responds to Parents' Appeal for Safe Return of Tamil Students from J & K

Chennai: Parents of 52 students from Tamil Nadu, studying in Jammu and Kashmir, have appealed to the Chief Minister M K Stalin to arrange for safe return of their children back home.

The Chief Minister responded to the request immediately and on his specific instruction Tamil Nadu government initiated steps to bring them back home.

In accordance with the Chief Minister’s request, the Minister for Minority Affairs and Overseas Tamil Welfare, S.M. Nassar, and Pudukkottai District Additional Collector (Development) Aftab Rasool coordinated with the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure that the students return safely to Tamil Nadu.

In a Press release Tamil Nadu government stated: “In the current situation of war between India and Pakistan due to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered the safe return of Tamil Nadu students studying in Jammu and Kashmir.

As flights are completely suspended and travel by road is not safe under the present circumstances, Tamil Nadu government said that appropriate measures will be taken to bring the 52 Tamil Nadu students from J & K as soon as the situation stabilizes.