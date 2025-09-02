‘Chief Minister Should Be Excluded In VC Selection Process’, Kerala Governor To SC

ETV Bharat / state

New Delhi: Kerala governor Rajendra Arlekar on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking the exclusion of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the selection process of VCs for the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and the Kerala Digital University.

The apex court, on August 18, appointed its former judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia as the chairperson of the committee for selecting vice chancellors (VCs) in the two universities and said the CM had a role in their selection.

The plea by the governor highlighted the role of the Chief Minister in the entire selection process for the appointment of VCs for the two universities and referred to "State of West Bengal v. Dr Sanat Kumar Ghosh and Others", the directions of which had been applied in the present case.

The plea by the governor, who is also the chancellor of both the state-run universities, contended that neither of the universities envisioned any role for CM in the selection process.

The plea said that Section 8 (1) of the Calcutta University Act, 1979, provided that there would be a role of the minister of the state in the selection process there.

The plea contended that since the minister is a part of the selection process in the appointment of VCs in West Bengal, this court made the chief minister a part of the said process.

The plea, however, pointed out that the university enactments, the A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University Act and the Kerala Digital University Act, had no provision for having the minister for higher education or the state government as a part of the selection process for recommendation for appointment of VCs.