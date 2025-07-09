Chief Minister MK Stalin: 'No Student Should Go On The Godse Path'

Tiruchirappalli: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday attended the 60th year commencement and new building inauguration of Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchirappalli, where he addressed students with a message rooted in unity, education, and social justice.
Reflecting on his experience as Chief Minister, Stalin said, “Despite my busy schedule filled with administrative work and research discussions, meeting young students like you gives me renewed energy.”
He praised the institution for being a beacon of harmony and brotherhood in India. “The friendships you build here must go beyond the campus and echo in society,” he told the students.
Recounting the legacy of the college’s founders, Jamal Mohamed and Kazhamian Rawuthar, Stalin highlighted their commitment to the Gandhian way of life. “Jamal Mohamed participated in the freedom movement and even attended the Second Round Table Conference, while Kazhamian Rawuthar established and freely distributed Khadi to promote self-reliance.”
“We have before us the paths shown by Gandhi, Periyar, and Ambedkar. But students should never walk the path of Godse,” Stalin said firmly, calling for youth to stay rooted in compassion, rationality, and justice.
Stalin reminded students that education is their most valuable asset and urged them to stay socially conscious. “This college has produced many IAS, IPS officers, and judges. Ministers like K.N. Nehru and M.R.K. Panneerselvam are also your alumni. Tomorrow, one of you could join their ranks, and should.”
Touching on the Dravidian model of governance, he said, “Education didn’t come easy. It was earned through the social justice movement led by our forebears. We are continuing that mission with schemes like Naan Mudhalvan, Pudhumai Penn, and Tamil Pudhalvan to build a knowledge-driven Tamil society.”
He stressed the importance of political awareness among students. “When I say Tamil Nadu must stand united, it is not a political appeal. It is a social one, because united, no force can defeat Tamil Nadu.”
Reaffirming his party’s commitment to minority rights, he concluded, “As Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, I promise you that DMK will always stand by the rights of Muslims. That is my word to you.”
The event was attended by several senior leaders, including Ministers K.N. Nehru, Kovi Chezhiyan, Anbil Mahesh, and Siva, MP of Tiruchirappalli.
Also Read
Rs 1,000 Monthly Assistance Scheme Will Be Expanded to Include More Eligible Women: TN Govt