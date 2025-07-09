ETV Bharat / state

Chief Minister MK Stalin: 'No Student Should Go On The Godse Path'

Tiruchirappalli: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday attended the 60th year commencement and new building inauguration of Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchirappalli, where he addressed students with a message rooted in unity, education, and social justice.

Reflecting on his experience as Chief Minister, Stalin said, “Despite my busy schedule filled with administrative work and research discussions, meeting young students like you gives me renewed energy.”

He praised the institution for being a beacon of harmony and brotherhood in India. “The friendships you build here must go beyond the campus and echo in society,” he told the students.

Recounting the legacy of the college’s founders, Jamal Mohamed and Kazhamian Rawuthar, Stalin highlighted their commitment to the Gandhian way of life. “Jamal Mohamed participated in the freedom movement and even attended the Second Round Table Conference, while Kazhamian Rawuthar established and freely distributed Khadi to promote self-reliance.”

“We have before us the paths shown by Gandhi, Periyar, and Ambedkar. But students should never walk the path of Godse,” Stalin said firmly, calling for youth to stay rooted in compassion, rationality, and justice.