ETV Bharat / state

BJP Wants To Divide Jharkhand, Alleges Soren

Chief Minister Hemant Soren alleged that the BJP was dividing the Santhals as they wanted to "erase our history".

Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Chief Minister Hemant Soren (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Ranchi: Chief Minister Hemant Soren alleged that the BJP was planning to divide Jharkhand, but it would not be successful. He said the attempts to "break" Jharkhand will be thwarted by the people in this election.

"Leaders of BJP are camping in the state but they don't utter a word for development, progress and peace in Jharkhand. They are only dividing people in the name of religion," Soren posted on X. Accusing the BJP of trying to carve out the Santhal Parganas from Jharkhand, he said the people would give them a befitting reply.

"The holy land of Lord Ram, by the grace of God, has broken the pride of dictators like Ravana -- Jharkhand will also break their pride because they want to break Jharkhand," he said.

Soren alleged that the BJP was dividing the Santhals as they wanted to "erase our history". "They want to erase our heritage from Bhognadih, Deoghar, Basukinath, which are symbols of our faith and belief," he alleged. He said that Jharkhand would not be divided, and the Santhals would remain united and be with the state.

Ranchi: Chief Minister Hemant Soren alleged that the BJP was planning to divide Jharkhand, but it would not be successful. He said the attempts to "break" Jharkhand will be thwarted by the people in this election.

"Leaders of BJP are camping in the state but they don't utter a word for development, progress and peace in Jharkhand. They are only dividing people in the name of religion," Soren posted on X. Accusing the BJP of trying to carve out the Santhal Parganas from Jharkhand, he said the people would give them a befitting reply.

"The holy land of Lord Ram, by the grace of God, has broken the pride of dictators like Ravana -- Jharkhand will also break their pride because they want to break Jharkhand," he said.

Soren alleged that the BJP was dividing the Santhals as they wanted to "erase our history". "They want to erase our heritage from Bhognadih, Deoghar, Basukinath, which are symbols of our faith and belief," he alleged. He said that Jharkhand would not be divided, and the Santhals would remain united and be with the state.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJPJHARKHANDCHIEF MINISTER HEMANT SOREN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.