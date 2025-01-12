Delhi CM Atishi Launches Crowd Funding Campaign For Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started a crowd funding campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Atishi launched the campaign on Sunday for her Assembly constituency Kalkaji at the party headquarters and appealed for support from the people of Delhi and the country. Atishi said the politics of Aam Aadmi Party is based on honesty. "Since our party was formed, the common people of Delhi have been helping us to contest elections by giving small donations. This has enabled us to and implement schemes like good government schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics for the people," she said.

Target to raise ₹ 40 lakh to contest elections

Atishi, while announcing to contest the elections from Kalkaji, said she needs Rs 40 lakh for campaigning. She appealed people of Delhi and the country to contribute through the crowd funding campaign. She also released the official website of the party where people can donate through debit card, credit card and UPI.

'We run the party from our salaries'

Atishi, while targeting the BJP, said her party does not take money from big industrialists and contractors for elections. "Our party leaders and MLAs run their houses from their salaries. If we had resorted to corruption to contest elections, cracks would have appeared in Delhi's flyovers and schools and government schemes would not have been implemented," she said.

Counters BJP's corruption allegations

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Aam Aadmi Party of corruption of Rs 2,026 crore on the basis of the CAG report, Atishi said that the BJP misuses power and money. "For them, raising funds for elections is not an issue because they have already collected huge sums from government contracts and industrialists. The politics of the Aam Aadmi Party is based on the support of the public and their contributions. Our honest governance is a proof of this", she said.

'BJP wary of of defeat'

On BJP not announcing all its candidates yet, Atishi said does not have enough names who can contest elections in Delhi. She claimed that the senior leaders of BJP are not ready to contest elections due to fear of losing again.