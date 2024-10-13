'Falsehood, Injustice Will Win': Atishi's Slip Of Tongue On Dussehra

New Delhi: In a slip of tongue, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said "falsehood and injustice will win" while attending the Dussehra celebrations organised by Ramlila Committee Indraprastha at IP Extension area of ​​the capital.

In a video Atishi is heard saying, "falsehood will be victorious and injustice will always win". ETV Bharat has not verified the authenticity of the video.

She said that 'Ravana Dahan' reminds us that no matter how powerful lies seem to be it is ultimately the truth that wins. "Lord Rama taught us that we should never deviate from the path of dignity and never walk on the wrong path. We should always wage a war against the evil," Atishi said but concluded by adding, "falsehood will win, injustice will win".

Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor shared Atishi'a video on social media, saying truth is what is being spoken arrogantly by the Delhi CM. "These are Atishi's real thoughts. Today, the power of Delhi is in the hands of such unrighteous people, who think that it is falsehood and injustice that are victorious". He demand the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to apologise for playing with the sentiments of Hindus. His post was also shared by many other BJP leaders on social media.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, also shared the video on her X handle, saying falsehood and injustice will never win "No @AtishiAAP Marlena ji, no matter how much you try, falsehood and injustice will not win…!"

During the Dussehra celebrations, officials of Ramlila Committee Indraprastha presented a mace and a memento to Atishi. The committee also welcomed Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra and former minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and presented them with mementos.

Malhotra said, "Lord Ram is relevant even today and through Ramlila we convey the dignity of Lord Ram to our new generation".

On the other hand, AAP leader Manish Sisodia participated at Ramlila celebrations at Patparganj. He said, "The day of Dussehra reminds us that no matter how powerful religion is, dharma always wins. I wish that all people keep moving forward on the path of truth and justice for the upliftment of the society and welfare of mankind. May Lord Ram keep showering his blessings on everyone."