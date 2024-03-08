Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh: Recognise and Grant Women the Spaces and Rights They Deserve

Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir): Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, on the occasion of International Working Women's Day, emphasised the need for society to recognise and grant women the spaces and rights they deserve.



Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event at the University of Kashmir, Justice Kotiswar Singh highlighted the crucial, yet often overlooked, contribution of women in shaping society. He expressed concern that despite the significant roles played by women, their contributions frequently go unrecognised in contemporary times.



"This is the day when we must remind ourselves of the important role played by women and inspire ourselves to acknowledge their contributions," stated Justice Kotiswar. He urged society to raise awareness about the challenges faced by women, many of which are created by men, emphasising the imperative to eliminate any form of discrimination against women.



The Chief Justice emphasised the need for collective recognition of the potential and rights of women to establish equality in society. "We must acknowledge the contribution of women to make our society better, free from discrimination, and ensure that women are granted the spaces and rights that have been unjustly deprived of them by men," he asserted.



Justice Kotiswar Singh's address resonated with the theme of International Working Women's Day, advocating for a more inclusive and equitable society where women are acknowledged for their significant contributions. The call for awareness and action to address the challenges faced by women reflects a commitment to fostering gender equality and creating a society where all individuals have equal opportunities and rights.