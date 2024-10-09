Fowl Play: The Great Chicken Heist Of Surguja

Surguja: In the bustling town of Surguja in Chhatishgarh, where crimes like petty theft and land disputes are quite commonplace, a new kind of criminal mastermind is on the loose: a chicken thief. But not just any chicken.

This feathered victim was no common bird—it was a vow-keeping, shrine-bound, sacred chicken, carefully nurtured for four long years as a vow for the owner Fahimuddin's son’s marriage. And now, tragedy struck the family after the chicken went missing.

Suspecting it to be the handiwork of the Panchayat Secretary, Taj Ahmed, the heartbroken Fahimuddin dragged this dastardly act all the way to the police. With a land dispute simmering in the background, Fahimuddin, in the SP's office claimed that this is no random act of poultry theft, but rather a cold, calculated move by his neighbour to stop his son’s wedding plans.

In his complaint, Fahimuddin wrote, “I was rearing the chicken for four years, and now all my dreams of Sirni Fatiha at the shrine are dashed. The chicken was more than just a bird—it was a promise, a vow for his marriage!” He said his family is so worried that he would not stop pursuing the case till the bird is located and given back to him. The owner also alleged that the accused broke his roof to enter the house and stole the bird.

The Additional Superintendent of Police Amolak Singh Dhillon assured the complainants and his supporters that no stone will remain unturned in this investigation. “A case is already on in the Civil Court over a land dispute between the two parties, but this is about more than land. It’s about honour, it’s about poultry, and we will find the chicken,” Dhillon stated in all seriousness.

This isn’t the first time Surguja’s police has been on the hunt for missing livestock. Just months ago, a goat was stolen from the same area, only to be found butchered and sold in Durg’s mutton market. However, police had later taken action in the incident and arrested those involved in the incident.

The goat’s death still haunts people of Raghunathpur, and now the town is gripped by fear that the sacred chicken may meet the same grisly end. But all hope is not lost. With the police team on the job, there’s a chance that justice may be delayed, but the chicken will be served.