Maharashtra | Tributes Paid To Shivaji Maharaj On His 351st Coronation Anniversary

On this day in 1674, the legendary warrior king took the title Chhatrapati, marking the establishment of his kingdom Hindavi Swarajya.

Tributes Paid To Shivaji Maharaj In Maharashtra On His 351st Coronation Anniversary
(ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM IST

Kolhapur: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Coronation Ceremony was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the Durbar Hall of the Naveen Rajwada on Friday. The ceremony was celebrated to mark the 351st anniversary of his 'Rajyabhishek' (coronation).

It was on this day in 1674 that the legendary warrior king took the title Chhatrapati, marking the establishment of his kingdom Hindavi Swarajya.

The idol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was anointed by the hands of Yuvraj Malojiraje Chhatrapati's son Yashraje. At the same time, people from all walks of life gathered at Raigad Fort in the Raigad district of Maharashtra to pay tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th-century king.

The hill fort, situated in the Sahyadri range in Raigad district and built massively by Shivaji Maharaj in the second half of the 17th century, was the capital of the Maratha Empire under his rule. People who arrived from all parts of the state offered floral tributes at Shivaji Maharaj’s memorial at Raigad Fort. Sambhaji Chhatrapati, Shivaji’s descendant from Kolhapur, also visited the memorial. A palkhi (palanquin) procession of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was also taken out on the occasion.

Several political leaders from the state including Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

