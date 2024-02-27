Chhota Rajan gang member held in Mumbai, country-made pistol, live rounds recovered

author img

By PTI

Published : 4 hours ago

Chhota Rajan gang member held in Mumbai, country-made pistol, live rounds recovered

Chhota Rajan gang member Shyam Tambe alias Savio Rodrigues (42) was arrested in Mumbai on Tuesday and a case under the Arms Act was registered at the Worli police station.

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested a member of the Chhota Rajan gang and recovered from him a country-made pistol and live rounds from Worli here, an official said.

The accused, identified as Shyam Tambe alias Savio Rodrigues (42), was nabbed on Monday, he said. "The crime branch of the Mumbai police had received specific information that Tambe was coming to Jijamata Nagar area of Worli in central Mumbai. Accordingly, a trap was laid and he was apprehended," the official said.

They recovered a country-made pistol and three live rounds from his possession, he said. "A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Worli police station, and the accused was formally placed under arrest," he said. Tambe was an active member of the Chhota Rajan gang and was accused of several cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, theft, and arms act, at various police stations in Mumbai, he said. A probe into the case is underway, he said.

TAGGED:

Chhota RajanChhota Rajan gang member

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

WTO: India's Permanent Solution Push for Public Stockholding of Food Grains to Ensure Food Security

IBSA Calls for Human-Centric, Ethical Use of Emerging Technologies

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.