Sanitation Crusade In Chhindwara As Wash-On-Wheels Roll For Shiny Toilets

Chhindwara: Fed up with smelly, unkempt toilets in schools and government offices, Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh has taken cleanliness to the next level with its Swachhata Sathi Wash-on-Wheels campaign. Armed with bikes, machines, and determination, these cleanliness warriors respond to barcode-based alerts and ensure no toilet is left behind.

The concept is simple yet effective: a barcode is scanned, relevant details are entered, and the Swachhata Saathi zips over on their bike, ready to clean up the mess. Each cleaning service comes with a modest fee of Rs 200 for locations within 5 km and Rs 250 for farther ones—ensuring a sustainable model.

The campaign is not just a cleanliness drive; it’s a livelihood revolution. Shailendra, one of the Swachhata Saathis, explains, “I used to earn barely Rs 6,000-8,000 a month. Now, I earn Rs 1,000-2,000 daily. This initiative has truly changed my life.”

Swachhata Sathi Wash on Wheels campaign (ETV Bharat)

The initiative has also opened doors for women. Babita from Junnardev block has joined the movement with dreams of building her own home. “I’m earning and spreading awareness about cleanliness at the same time,” she says with pride.

Collector Sheelendra Singh calls it a dual-impact campaign. “This innovation promotes cleanliness while generating employment. The Ministry of Jal Shakti has appreciated the initiative, and we will soon present it at a national forum. Who knows, this idea might be replicated across India!”

District Panchayat CEO Agrim Kumar highlights the issue that led to the campaign. A lot of women are showing interest in joining the campaign as sathis and earn well. “Toilets in schools, government offices, and panchayats were built, but lack of cleaning left them unusable. This campaign has not only revived those toilets but also changed attitudes toward hygiene.”

Speaking about Babita, the CEO asserted that many like her are also interested in spreading the message of cleanliness in villages and blocks so that people are conscious about using the toilets.

As the program gathers momentum, Chhindwara’s toilets aren’t the only thing getting a makeover. With livelihoods improving, the Swachhata Sathi Wash on Wheels campaign could soon be the model for other states to emulate.