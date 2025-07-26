Chhindwara Village Strings Ropes of Success

Chhindwara: Even a thing considered to be worthless and categorized as junk or garbage can yield employment and profits. This has been demonstrated by the residents of Sillewani village of Chhindwara who have shown that entrepreneurial spirit can yield businesses that are low on risk and high on return.

These people are making colourful ropes from discarded clothes. This village located on Chhindwara-Nagpur National Highway lacked employment avenues compelling the residents to work as farm labour in the fields of others. Many of them went to Chhindwara town in search of livelihood.

But now they procure torn and discarded clothes to make colourful ropes that are in great demand among the farming community that use them to give an attractive look to their oxen besides using them in the fields.

Villagers turn discarded fabric into colourful ropes by hand (ETV Bharat)

Showing innovation, the villagers have developed a machine from junk that helps in twisting these ropes and is operated manually by hand. One person strings the waste clothes and the other turns it with his hand. Within minutes big ropes are ready for sale.

Villagers turn discarded fabric into colourful ropes by hand (ETV Bharat)

One of the rope makers Ravi Kumar said, "There are about 60 to 70 houses in the village out of which 40 to 50 families are engaged in making ropes. These ropes are used for household purposes, farming and to decorate other items. Apart from Chhindwara markets, they also sell them in Betul, Nagpur and Narsinghpur markets.”

He said that now people come to his village to purchase these ropes. “The demand for the ropes has increased to the extent that the villagers now have to procure discarded clothes from Surat. They purchase old clothes besides scrap from textile factories in bulk," the rope maker added.

Villagers turn discarded fabric into colourful ropes by hand (ETV Bharat)

Till sometime ago, nobody in the village could have imagined that a small enterprise like this could bring a sort of revolution in self sustenance of the villagers. This village has given a new model to the villagers in Chhindwara as well as the adjoining districts on how to become self-sustained through small enterprises. Sillewani has made a name for itself through its ropes while providing a window of opportunity for its residents.