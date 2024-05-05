MP: Chhindwara Soldier Vicky Pahade Martyred in Terrorist Attack in J&K's Poonch

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Corporal Vicky Pahade, who was scheduled to return home to celebrate his son's birthday on May 7 lost his life for the country in the terrorist attack in the Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir on May 4
Chhindwara Martyr Vicky Pahade (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The slain soldier hails from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and was a resident of the Nonia-Karbal village. Pahade was supposed to return home to celebrate his son's birthday on May 7 but was killed after terrorists attacked a convoy of IAF in Poonch on May 4.

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Man proposes but God disposes! Indeed true in the case of Corporal Vicky Pahade, who was scheduled to return home to celebrate his son's birthday on May 7 but lost his life for the country in the terrorist attack in the Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir on May 4.

He held the post of a Havildar (a rank in the Indian, Pakistani and Nepalese armies, equivalent to sergeant) in the Indian Air Force (IAF) since the past 13 years. On May 4, five Air Force soldiers were injured in a terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

They were taken to the Udhampur Army Hospital in an army helicopter and admitted there for speedy recovery. Late in the night, jawan Pahade, a resident of Chhindwara died while undergoing treatment. Pahade is survived by his five-year-old son and wife.

Pahari, born on September 1, 1990 in Nonia Karbal, Chhindwara, was recruited as a Havildar in the IAF in 2011. Being the sole brother among three sisters, he was pampered by his family members. His father Dimakchand Pahade also passed away a few years ago.

Pahade had visited his family last month to attend his sister's wedding and had joined the unit on April 18, local residents told the media.

The Indian Air Force's official X handle stated: "The CAS Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari and all personnel of the Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief."

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, in a social media post said: "I salute the martyrdom of Vicky Pahade, a resident of Nonia-Karbal, Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, and pay my tribute to the immortal martyr."

Pahade was killed while five other IAF personnel were injured when terrorist attacked a convoy of IAF in Poonch yesterday.

Read More:

  1. Search Op On Day After Terrorist Attack On IAF Convoy Leaves Personnel Dead, 4 Others Hurt In Poonch
  2. Day After Attack On Army Convoy, Search Underway In J-K's Poonch To Track Down Terrorists

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.