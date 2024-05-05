MP: Chhindwara Soldier Vicky Pahade Martyred in Terrorist Attack in J&K's Poonch

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Man proposes but God disposes! Indeed true in the case of Corporal Vicky Pahade, who was scheduled to return home to celebrate his son's birthday on May 7 but lost his life for the country in the terrorist attack in the Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir on May 4.

He held the post of a Havildar (a rank in the Indian, Pakistani and Nepalese armies, equivalent to sergeant) in the Indian Air Force (IAF) since the past 13 years. On May 4, five Air Force soldiers were injured in a terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

They were taken to the Udhampur Army Hospital in an army helicopter and admitted there for speedy recovery. Late in the night, jawan Pahade, a resident of Chhindwara died while undergoing treatment. Pahade is survived by his five-year-old son and wife.

Pahari, born on September 1, 1990 in Nonia Karbal, Chhindwara, was recruited as a Havildar in the IAF in 2011. Being the sole brother among three sisters, he was pampered by his family members. His father Dimakchand Pahade also passed away a few years ago.

Pahade had visited his family last month to attend his sister's wedding and had joined the unit on April 18, local residents told the media.

The Indian Air Force's official X handle stated: "The CAS Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari and all personnel of the Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief."

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, in a social media post said: "I salute the martyrdom of Vicky Pahade, a resident of Nonia-Karbal, Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, and pay my tribute to the immortal martyr."

