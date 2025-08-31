Chhindwara Civic Body Under Scanner For Selling Houses Under PMAY Without Diverting Land

Chhindwara: The Chhindwara Municipal Corporation, constructed hundreds of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana but sold them to beneficiaries without diverting the land.

In 2018, the civic body had distributed plots along with houses in Anandam Imlikheda Paratla and Khajari area in Sonpur Road under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. But none of the house has yet been diverted. When the owner of such houses went to register their dwellings with the municipal corporation at the registrar's office, they were informed that the land has not yet been diverted. At least 223 houses in Anandam, 78 in Imli Kheda, 43 in Khajri and 23 in Partala have been sold by the civic body.

Chhindwara SDM Sudhir Jain said, "If a builder develops a colony, it is necessary to divert the land. Permission is not given to build a colony without diversion. If any colony is built without diversion, it is classified as illegal. No basic facilities can be provided there."

A colony of PMAY houses in Chhindwara (It lacks proper road and other facilities) (ETV Bharat)

Advocate Amit Singh, an expert in revenue matters, said questions are now being raised on Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA)'s role in the process. "When there was no diversion of land, on what basis did RERA give green flag to the project. Not only this, the project was not completed on time. The beneficiaries had filed complaints with RERA several times. Even after that, RERA did not take it up an investigation," he added.

The price of the houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana ranges from Rs 31 to 42 lakhs. Most of the beneficiaries had availed loan from banks for buying the houses. Interestingly, the banks passed the loans without verifying whether the house was being constructed on diverted land.

However, the bank officials remained tightlipped on the issue. Pushpalata, a beneficiary who bought a house in Imli Kheda, said she got possession of her house after five years yet no facility is available at the colony. "When we tried to register the house, we found that there is no diversion of the land," she said.

If a colony is developed against rules in the city, then the municipal corporation takes legal action by declaring it illegal. But now the municipal corporation itself has built the colonies illegally. When ETV Bharat spoke to Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chandra Prakash Rai, he said the project was not implemented during his tenure. He acknowledged that the beneficiaries are airing their grievances with the civic body.