Chhindwara: Government Doctor's Private Clinic Under Scanner After Deaths Of Nine Children

Chhindwara: A major revelation has surfaced in the case involving the deaths of nine children due to kidney-related complications in the Parasia development block of Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities have found that seven of the nine children had been treated at a private clinic run by a government doctor.

According to officials, Dr Praveen Soni, a paediatrician posted at the Civil Hospital in Parasia, was on a 15-day leave but continued to treat children at his private clinic during this period. Most of the affected children were reportedly prescribed Coldrif and Nestro DS, two syrups that are now under investigation.

Notably, a medical store named "Apna Medical", run by Dr Soni’s wife, is located adjacent to his clinic and is said to have supplied the same medicines.

The medical shop. (ETV Bharat)

Administration Initiates Probe

Parasia SDM Shubham Kumar Yadav confirmed that seven out of nine deceased children had received treatment at Dr Soni’s clinic. “Dr Soni is a senior paediatrician, and most residents approach him for treatment. If he was indeed practising privately while on leave, appropriate action will be taken after a detailed investigation,” Yadav said.