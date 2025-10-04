Chhindwara: Government Doctor's Private Clinic Under Scanner After Deaths Of Nine Children
Seven of nine children who died in Chhindwara were treated at a government doctor’s private clinic and given syrups now under investigation for possible contamination.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 7:34 PM IST
Chhindwara: A major revelation has surfaced in the case involving the deaths of nine children due to kidney-related complications in the Parasia development block of Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities have found that seven of the nine children had been treated at a private clinic run by a government doctor.
According to officials, Dr Praveen Soni, a paediatrician posted at the Civil Hospital in Parasia, was on a 15-day leave but continued to treat children at his private clinic during this period. Most of the affected children were reportedly prescribed Coldrif and Nestro DS, two syrups that are now under investigation.
Notably, a medical store named "Apna Medical", run by Dr Soni’s wife, is located adjacent to his clinic and is said to have supplied the same medicines.
Administration Initiates Probe
Parasia SDM Shubham Kumar Yadav confirmed that seven out of nine deceased children had received treatment at Dr Soni’s clinic. “Dr Soni is a senior paediatrician, and most residents approach him for treatment. If he was indeed practising privately while on leave, appropriate action will be taken after a detailed investigation,” Yadav said.
Doctor Defends His Actions
Responding to the allegations, Dr Soni stated that he had planned to travel during his leave, but the trip was cancelled. “Many children were suffering from seasonal illnesses, and patients kept coming to me. I treated them purely on humanitarian grounds,” he said, claiming that he typically examines 100 to 200 children daily, many of whom are prescribed the same syrups.
Dr Soni further told ETV India that he has been practising medicine for nearly four decades and has prescribed these medicines for over 15 years without any adverse incidents. “If there is a fault in the medicine, I cannot be held responsible. Only the test reports will reveal what went wrong,” he added.
Medicines Under Scrutiny
Meanwhile, Chhindwara Drug Inspector Gaurav Sharma said that stocks of two syrups have been banned pending investigation. “The syrups were supplied by Kataria Pharma in Jabalpur to three pharmacies in Chhindwara. Out of 660 bottles of Coldrif syrup, 594 were distributed to these pharmacies. All of it has been seized by the Health Department,” he confirmed.
Doctors in Bhopal have reportedly suggested that the deaths may be linked to kidney failure caused by contaminated syrup, though the exact cause will be determined only after lab tests.
