Madhya Pradesh Temple Fulfills Marriage Wish Of Bachelors

Chhindwara (Mahendra Rai): People pray in temples to get their wishes fufilled and every shrine has a belief associated with it. One such temple is that of Dulha (Groom) Dev near Harrai in Chhindwara.

Temple of marriage

It is believed that those unable to get married pray at the temple and the wish is fulfilled. Youth who have their wish fulfilled come to the temple with their spouse and offer their sehra (nupital crown) to Dulha Dev. The locals believe that by praying to Dulha Dev, the deity of the temple, one gets married. Amarlal Dhurve, the priest of Dulha Dev temple, said youth who get married after praying at the temple offer their nupital crown to the deity. For years, the temple has the reputation as a place of redemption from evil spirits that hinder a person's wedding.

There is a valley called Dulha Dev Ghati between Amarwada and Harrai on the National Highway connecting Chhindwara to Narsinghpur. The temple, which is in the valley is also called Dulha Dev and the village is also of the same name. Dhurve says it is not yet known why the village was named Dulhadev. He said his father-in-law used to perform rituals in the temple before him.

Dhurve said in the last 25 years of his service at the temple, around 20 youth get married every year after making a wish at the shrine. It is also believed the shrine brings prosperity and happiness to people who visit it.

Prishi Amarlal Dhurve, another priest of Dulha Dev temple told ETV Bharat that not only bachelors, even those under the influence of bad omen also visit the shrine. It is believed that the vibhuti (sacred powder) of the shrine helps people get rid of bad omen. Prishi said the deity at Dulha Dev temple is considered n form of Lord Hanuman. People from across Madhya Pradesh along with Maharashtra and UP visit the shrine.