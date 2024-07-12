Chhindwara BJP MP's Wife Shaves Off Hair To Fulfill Vow After Husband's Victory

Chhindwara: Wife of Chhindwara BJP MP Bunty Vivek Sahu, Shalini, who broke through senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's fort has shaved off her hair as vowed by her for her husband's victory.
Vivek Sahu had won by defeating former CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath by over one lakh votes. Shalini had vowed that if her husband becomes the MP, she will go to Balajipuram and get her head shaved. Thus, she reached Balajipuram and got her hair shaved off. After which, she was seen with her son Krishna.
Earlier, Shalini had played an active role during her husband's campaigning and had toured across the constituency seeking votes for her husband. She had particularly urged the women votes of Chhindwara to cast their votes in favour of her husband. Along with this, she had been constantly praying to God for helping her husband win.
Shalini's mother had also taken a vow to do 'dandavat yatra' to Hanuman temple if her son-in-law wins the election. So, immediately after the results were declared Vivek Sahu's mother-in-law reached Hanuman temple to fulfill her pledge.
Vivek Sahu won by a margin of 1,13,618 votes by securing a total of 6,44,738 votes. Chhindwara was the sole seat that Congress had won in 2019 when BJP won 28 out of 29 seats. In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP has won all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh. This time, this seat was among the hottest seats in the state.
In 2014, Kamal Nath had won this seat by defeating BJP leader Chandrabhan Kuber Singh. He had then bagged 50.54 percent votes. Infact, Kamal Nath had won from this constituency in 2009, 2004 and 1999.
