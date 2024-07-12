ETV Bharat / state

Chhindwara BJP MP's Wife Shaves Off Hair To Fulfill Vow After Husband's Victory

Chhindwara: Wife of Chhindwara BJP MP Bunty Vivek Sahu, Shalini, who broke through senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's fort has shaved off her hair as vowed by her for her husband's victory.

Vivek Sahu had won by defeating former CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath by over one lakh votes. Shalini had vowed that if her husband becomes the MP, she will go to Balajipuram and get her head shaved. Thus, she reached Balajipuram and got her hair shaved off. After which, she was seen with her son Krishna.

Earlier, Shalini had played an active role during her husband's campaigning and had toured across the constituency seeking votes for her husband. She had particularly urged the women votes of Chhindwara to cast their votes in favour of her husband. Along with this, she had been constantly praying to God for helping her husband win.

Shalini's mother had also taken a vow to do 'dandavat yatra' to Hanuman temple if her son-in-law wins the election. So, immediately after the results were declared Vivek Sahu's mother-in-law reached Hanuman temple to fulfill her pledge.