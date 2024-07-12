ETV Bharat / state

Chhindwara BJP MP's Wife Shaves Off Hair To Fulfill Vow After Husband's Victory

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 12, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

Shalini Sahu, wife of BJP MP Vivek Sahu had earlier extensively campaigned for her husband and had vowed to shave off her hair in Balajipuram if he won. Her mother too performed 'dandavat yatra' at Hanuman temple after her son-in-law's victory.

Chhindwara BJP MP's Wife Shaves Off Hair To Fulfill Vow After Husband's Victory
Shalini Sahu, wife of BJP MP with son Krishna (Etv Bharat Photo)

Chhindwara: Wife of Chhindwara BJP MP Bunty Vivek Sahu, Shalini, who broke through senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's fort has shaved off her hair as vowed by her for her husband's victory.

Vivek Sahu had won by defeating former CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath by over one lakh votes. Shalini had vowed that if her husband becomes the MP, she will go to Balajipuram and get her head shaved. Thus, she reached Balajipuram and got her hair shaved off. After which, she was seen with her son Krishna.

Earlier, Shalini had played an active role during her husband's campaigning and had toured across the constituency seeking votes for her husband. She had particularly urged the women votes of Chhindwara to cast their votes in favour of her husband. Along with this, she had been constantly praying to God for helping her husband win.

Shalini's mother had also taken a vow to do 'dandavat yatra' to Hanuman temple if her son-in-law wins the election. So, immediately after the results were declared Vivek Sahu's mother-in-law reached Hanuman temple to fulfill her pledge.

Vivek Sahu won by a margin of 1,13,618 votes by securing a total of 6,44,738 votes. Chhindwara was the sole seat that Congress had won in 2019 when BJP won 28 out of 29 seats. In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP has won all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh. This time, this seat was among the hottest seats in the state.

In 2014, Kamal Nath had won this seat by defeating BJP leader Chandrabhan Kuber Singh. He had then bagged 50.54 percent votes. Infact, Kamal Nath had won from this constituency in 2009, 2004 and 1999.

Read more

Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Battle for GenNext: Can Supriya retain Baramati; Nakul Chhindwara?

Chhindwara: Wife of Chhindwara BJP MP Bunty Vivek Sahu, Shalini, who broke through senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's fort has shaved off her hair as vowed by her for her husband's victory.

Vivek Sahu had won by defeating former CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath by over one lakh votes. Shalini had vowed that if her husband becomes the MP, she will go to Balajipuram and get her head shaved. Thus, she reached Balajipuram and got her hair shaved off. After which, she was seen with her son Krishna.

Earlier, Shalini had played an active role during her husband's campaigning and had toured across the constituency seeking votes for her husband. She had particularly urged the women votes of Chhindwara to cast their votes in favour of her husband. Along with this, she had been constantly praying to God for helping her husband win.

Shalini's mother had also taken a vow to do 'dandavat yatra' to Hanuman temple if her son-in-law wins the election. So, immediately after the results were declared Vivek Sahu's mother-in-law reached Hanuman temple to fulfill her pledge.

Vivek Sahu won by a margin of 1,13,618 votes by securing a total of 6,44,738 votes. Chhindwara was the sole seat that Congress had won in 2019 when BJP won 28 out of 29 seats. In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP has won all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh. This time, this seat was among the hottest seats in the state.

In 2014, Kamal Nath had won this seat by defeating BJP leader Chandrabhan Kuber Singh. He had then bagged 50.54 percent votes. Infact, Kamal Nath had won from this constituency in 2009, 2004 and 1999.

Read more

Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Battle for GenNext: Can Supriya retain Baramati; Nakul Chhindwara?

TAGGED:

WIFE SHAVES OFF HAIR TO FULFILL VOWBJP MP VIVEK SAHUSHAVED OFF HER HAIRWIFE OF CHHINDWARA BJP MP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.