Chhattsigarh: 10 Including Woman Arrested for Lynching Man

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 18, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

10 Including Woman Arrested for Lynching to Chhattisgarh Man to Death

The victim was identified as Dharam Singh Dhurve, who was beaten by several youths throughout the night for allegedly molesting a woman. It is alleged that the accused were demanding a ransom of Rs 50,000 for releasing the victim.

Kawardha(Chhattisgarh ): Around 10 people, including a woman, arrested in Chhattisgarh for their alleged involvement in the death of a person who was lynched in Kawardha area.

The victim was identified as Dharam Singh Dhurve, who had come from Rali village to Damgarh village to search for cattle. At that time, several youths beat him throughout the Wednesday night after tying him to a tree for allegedly molesting a woman. It is alleged that the accused were demanding a ransom of Rs 50,000 for releasing the victim. Due to his failure to pay the ransom amount, he had to face atrocious torture throughout the night and died on Tuesday morning. The accused confessed to their crime during police interrogation.

Meanwhile, a wedding ceremony was being conducted in Damgarh village. During that time, Dharam saw a woman on the road, allegedly molested her and tried to snatch her gold chain. The woman attacked Dharam with a stone and injured him. After which, she called out to her family members.

Soon after the incident, a large crowd gathered at the spot and questioned his whereabouts. Being confronted by many people, Dharam started running away, but the crowd caught him, tied him to a tree, and started beating him up. Later, the villagers called Dharam's brother-in-law and demanded money as compensation, but he postponed the demand until the next morning.

In the meantime, Dharam succumbed to death following deep injuries. Thereafter, the villagers ran away after untying the rope, and some people informed the police.

