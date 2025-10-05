ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh's First National Highway Tunnel Ready In 12 Months, CM Sai Says 'Historic Step'

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has termed this achievement as a 'historic step' saying this is not just an engineering feat but a pathway of hope connecting people’s lives.

It has been constructed by NHAI's Abhanpur Project Implementation Unit. Once fully operational, this twin-tube tunnel will significantly reduce travel time from Raipur to Visakhapatnam and boost trade and industry along with strengthening connectivity between Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Raipur: Chhattisgarh took a major leap in infrastructure development with the completion of the state's first national highway tunnel, which is 2.79-kilometre-long and part of the Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor. Achieving a significant milestone, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has built this tunnel in just 12 months.

Expressing his happiness over the achievement, Sai said that road infrastructure is the backbone of the state's progress. The 2.79-km tunnel will pave a new path for development, he said adding, the project will improve the lives of common people by providing better access to services and markets.

"This is a historic step towards a prosperous and strong Chhattisgarh. Development of road and transport infrastructure is the backbone of the state's progress. This tunnel will also open up new opportunities for tourism and social and economic engagement in Chhattisgarh. In future, Chhattisgarh will climb new heights of development in every sector," the CM said.

He thanked Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and NHAI for this achievement saying, the project is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India and it will pave the way for development for generations to come. "We are continuously working towards a developed India and a developed Chhattisgarh," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi approved Rs 307.96 crore for the construction of a four-lane bypass highway in the Keshkal Valley. Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap shared this on his X handle and thanked PM Modi and Gadkari. Kashyap said under the double-engine government, Chhattisgarh is moving forward at full speed on the path of development.