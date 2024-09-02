ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh YouTuber Making Reels With Sports Bike Dies After Colliding With Tree

Korba (Chhattisgarh): A 24-year-old YouTuber died on the spot after his sports bike collided with a tree while making reels in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Monday. His pillion rider sustained injuries and is presently undergoing treatment, they added.

Monish Karsh, a resident of Gewara Basti in Kusmunda coal belt area was very fond of his sports bike and used to upload reels on YouTube. His bike racing blogs were very popular in the area.

On Sunday evening, he was making a reel with his speeding sports bike when his vehicle collided with a tree. The impact of collision was so severe that the bike was badly damaged and Monish succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

According to his family members, Monish was going towards NTPC from Barmpur bypass road on his sports bike when the accident occurred. Due to the high speed, he lost control over the bike and crashed into a tree on the roadside.

His friend, who was riding pillion, sustained severe injuries on his leg. On information, a team from Darri police station reached the spot. Police shifted the body for post-mortem and sent the injured to the hospital for treatment.