Chhattisgarh Youth Stripped, Physically Assaulted In Public View 'Over Affair With Minor Girl'

Sakti: A 21-year-old youth was allegedly stripped and thrashed mercilessly by the family members of a minor girl he was reportedly in a relationship with, in Bade Raveli village of Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, police said. So far, six persons have been arrested in connection with the assault.
Sakti SP Ankita Sharma said that the incident took place in Bade Raveli village of Malkharoda police station area on April 8 when the youth had gone to meet the girl, who is 16-year-old. Seeing the guy with the girl at their house, her family members became furious, stripped him and beat him up with slippers, cables and pipes. The next day, on April 9, the youth was again stripped and physically assaulted on the streets of the village in full public view. The matter came to the fore after a video of the incident reportedly went viral on social media.
While no formal complaint has been received, based on the video, police took cognisance of the matter and discussed with the village community heads before registering an FIR, said SP Sharma.
The senior police official informed, "After the video surfaced online, police initiated action and arrested six persons in this connection."
Meanwhile, the injured victim has been admitted to a hospital in Raigarh district.
The SP stated that a case has been registered under sections 109(2) (attempt to murder), 296 (obscene act), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 191(2) (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway.