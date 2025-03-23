'Will Write As Long As I Live’: Hindi Writer Vinod Kumar Shukla After 59th Jnanpith Win

Raipur: Well-known writer, poet and novelist Vinod Kumar Shukla will be awarded the 59th Jnanpith Award for 2024 for his works and contributions to Hindi literature. Shukla (88) becomes the first person from Chhattisgarh to be awarded the highest literary honour of the country given to writers for their acclaimed works in different Indian languages.

After the announcement, Shukla expressed his happiness and called the recognition a “big responsibility”. He also regretted not having written enough. “I’ve seen a lot (in life), heard a lot and felt a lot, but I could write only a little. When I think of how much I needed to write… it feels like a lot remains. Till I remain (alive), I want to complete my remaining writings, but I may not be able to finish my work… Due to this, I’m in a great dilemma,” he said.

“I want to pursue my life through my writing, but my life is rapidly approaching its end, and I don’t know how to write that fast, so I feel a bit regretful,” Shukka said. “I cannot say it is (the award) very sweet, as I am a diabetic,” he added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has congratulated him, saying that it was a matter of pride for the state that he has received the prestigious Jnanpith Award.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Jnanpith issued a release highlighting his works and contributions. “His writings are known for their simplicity, sensitivity and unique writing style. He is also famous for experimental writing in modern Hindi literature. His first booklet of poetry, ‘Lagbhag Jai Hind’, was published in 1971. His major novels include ‘Naukar Ki Kameez’. ‘Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rahti Thi’ and ‘Khilega To Dekhenge’, ” it reads.

“His poems and stories present the nuances of a common life in a simple language. His writing beautifully expresses the feelings of the common man, his everyday life and the complexities of society. He has also been awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award, among other prestigious honours,” it adds.