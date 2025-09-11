ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Woman Overcharged Rs 3 On Tea Leaves Packet, To Get Rs 3003 Compensation

Bilaspur: Most people would not fight over a meagre Rs 3. However, a woman here in Chhattisgarh has shown that even a small amount matters when it comes to consumer rights. After being charged three rupees more than maximum retail price (MRP) for a packet of tea leaves at a retail store, she approached the district consumer forum and was awarded Rs 3003 as compensation.

As per sources, 21-year-old Zaira Amina bought tea leaves packet worth Rs 235 from a shop in the city. During billing, she found she was charged Rs 238, three rupees more than the MRP. When she raised the issue, the store manager allegedly didn't pay any heed.

Determined to fight, Zaira approached the district consumer forum. After a hearing, the forum ruled that this was a case of "unfair trade practice and deficiency in service".

Subsequently, the commission ordered the company to refund the extra Rs 3 charged, along with Rs 2000 as compensation and Rs 1000 as litigation expenses, making it a total of Rs 3003.