Chhattisgarh Woman Overcharged Rs 3 On Tea Leaves Packet, To Get Rs 3003 Compensation
A woman from Bilaspur, who was overcharged Rs 3 on tea leaves, will receive Rs 3003 compensation, as per the orders of district consumer forum.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
Bilaspur: Most people would not fight over a meagre Rs 3. However, a woman here in Chhattisgarh has shown that even a small amount matters when it comes to consumer rights. After being charged three rupees more than maximum retail price (MRP) for a packet of tea leaves at a retail store, she approached the district consumer forum and was awarded Rs 3003 as compensation.
As per sources, 21-year-old Zaira Amina bought tea leaves packet worth Rs 235 from a shop in the city. During billing, she found she was charged Rs 238, three rupees more than the MRP. When she raised the issue, the store manager allegedly didn't pay any heed.
Determined to fight, Zaira approached the district consumer forum. After a hearing, the forum ruled that this was a case of "unfair trade practice and deficiency in service".
Subsequently, the commission ordered the company to refund the extra Rs 3 charged, along with Rs 2000 as compensation and Rs 1000 as litigation expenses, making it a total of Rs 3003.
Consumer forum member Alok Pandey informed that the woman had filed a case for being charged Rs 3 extra over the MRP. "A case of consumer awareness has come to light in Bilaspur. A woman had to pay Rs 3 more than the MRP for a packet of tea leaves she bought from a big store. While the MRP was Rs 235, she was charged Rs 238 for the same," Pandey said.
During the hearing, the forum noted that under the Legal Metrology Act, no seller can charge more than the MRP on packaged goods. The verdict was pronounced within four months of the filing of the complaint, he added.
The forum member further stated that if the Rs 3000 is not paid within 45 days, the amount will have to be returned to the woman with nine percent annual interest from the next date.
