Chhattisgarh Woman Jumps In Front Of Train With Child, Baby Survives

The baby was handed over to his father and investigation revealed the deceased had a dispute with her husband on the day of the incident.

Published : June 22, 2025 at 2:24 PM IST

Janjgir Champa: A woman in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district jumped in front of a train along with her child following a dispute with her husband. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot while the baby survived the suicide bid.

The incident took place in Akaltara police station area at around 10 pm on Friday. A team from Akaltara police station took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. The child has been handed over to his father.

According to police the woman had reached the railway track and jumped before a train with the baby in her lap. The incident was reported to the Akaltara police station by Kuldeep Rajak, station in-charge of operating department of Akaltara railway station. Soon after, Akaltara police team reached the spot for inspection.

SP Vijay Kumar Pandey said the deceased has been identified and she was a resident of Darritand village. "The family members are being questioned and the child has been handed over to the deceased's husband," he said.

According to police, investigation has revealed that the couple had gone into a dispute on the day of the incident. After the issue escalated, the woman left the house with her child and directly went to the railway station, where she died by suicide, police said.

Suicide no solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

