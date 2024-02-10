Chhattisgarh Woman Held Hostage by Employer in Oman Returns Home

Bhilai: A woman from Bhilai district of Chhattisgarh, who was held hostage in Oman, returned to her home late at night on Friday Feb 9 to a rousing welcome by the family and locals, sources said. It is learnt that the woman, Deepika Jogi landed at the Raipur airport at 9 pm on Friday. The woman's husband Mukesh Jogi and MLA Rikesh Sen received her at the airport.

Deepika Jogi, who had gone to Oman for a job, was allegedly taken hostage by her employer. Deepika's husband Mukesh Jogi, in a public darshan program in Vaishali Nagar, had submitted an application over the matter saying her employer had taken her hostage and tortured her in Oman. Sen, MLA from Vaishali Nagar seat, said that after receiving the complaint, Home Minister Vijay Sharma was informed about the matter.

MLA Sen said that while talking on the phone, Deepika told him that she used to work in a Muslim family. Somehow she reached the Indian Embassy after which the authorities swung into action and arrangements were made to facilitate the woman's return back home. It is being alleged that a man named Abdullah from Hyderabad had sold the woman for Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of sending her for a job.

Sources said that the accused is a serial offender and used to push women into flesh trade on the pretext of providing them jobs abroad. It is being speculated that there are about 50 women in Oman who are facing such difficulties and want to come back to India. In the present case, after Deepika Jogi's return, the police will record her statement after which action will be taken against the culprits.