Chhattisgarh Waqf Board Puts Cap On Nikah Solemnising Charges For Islamic Clerics

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Waqf Board has fixed a cap for Islamic clerics barring them from charging more than Rs 1100 to solemnize 'Nikah' (Islamic wedding) ceremonies in the state.

According to an order issued by the Waqf Board in this regard the maulvis will have to charge only Rs 11 to Rs 1100 for solemnising Nikah.

The Waqf Board order said that recently a complaint had been received in the office that the Imams/Maulanas who solemnise Nikah charged “arbitrary” amounts, which the Waqf Board said was “against Islam and Shariat”. The Waqf Board said that people need to make Nikah easy so that the families of children of poor and helpless families do not have to bear financial burden. Whatever amount the family gives voluntarily in lieu of teaching Nikah, accept it as Nazarana, do not be arbitrary in it, it said.

It warned that action will be taken against the Mutawalli of such an institution under the provisions of the Waqf Act 1995 as amended in 2025.

Commenting on the move, Salim Raj, Chairman, Chhattisgarh Waqf Board, said, “Maulvi Maulvi will not be able to charge more than Rs 1100 for teaching Nikah. In Chhattisgarh, Imams and Maulvis will have to charge only Rs 11 to Rs 1100 for performing Nikah. Action will be taken against those who do not do so”.