Chhattisgarh Waqf Board Not Realising Its Goals, Land Encroachment Key Challenge: Chairman Dr Salim Raj

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Waqf Board Chairman Dr Salim Raj has said that the objectives of the board for which it was constituted were not being fulfilled while alleging that Waqf land had been encroached upon on a large scale.
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Raj said that the Waqf board is taking strict action against the encroachers saying that an FIR has also been lodged in the case of illegal occupation of the land of the Waqf Board.
“A letter has been written to the Collector and the Registrar of Registration to cancel all the registries of the land of Chhattisgarh Waqf Board which have been registered by people in a fake manner,” he said.
Raj said that the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board was not able to fulfill the objectives for which it had been formed.
“The objective of the Waqf Board was to work in the field of education and health. It was to help widowed and divorced women. Till date Waqf Board has neither built a hospital, nor has it provided financial help to widowed, divorced women, nor has Waqf Board been able to give scholarships in the field of education”.
“When the Waqf Amendment Bill is passed, the poverty of Muslims will be eradicated that day and Muslims will be able to get education,”Raj said.
Raj alleged that a vast chunk of the Waqf land is occupied by the “heads of our society and the contractors of the society”.
“They have taken these lands on rent of 25-50 rupees and have given them to third parties on rent of Rs 5000-10000. Due to this, Chhattisgarh Waqf Board is suffering losses. Some lands have been registered fraudulently for which the collector and registrar were written to cancel its registry,” he said.
The Chhattisgarh Waqf Board chairman said that he knew a dozen such cases wherein the registry had been done by showing fake NOC to the Waqf Board.
Raj said that recently a meeting of the Joint Parliament Committee was held, in which it was decided that whatever property belongs to the Waqf Board, its registration in the Waqf Board is necessary.
“We will take action against those who do not do this or hide their property. Action is also being taken against such property which belongs to the Waqf Board and has been registered in someone's name”.
Elaborating plans of Chhattisgarh Waqf Board, Raj said that the board is planning to start a hostel for girls near Bans Tal in Raipur besides a hostel for boys in Civil Line.
“A 100-bed hospital will be built in Dhamtari by the Waqf Board. We are discussing with the state government about giving scholarships to school children to promote education”.
