ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Waqf Board Not Realising Its Goals, Land Encroachment Key Challenge: Chairman Dr Salim Raj

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Waqf Board Chairman Dr Salim Raj has said that the objectives of the board for which it was constituted were not being fulfilled while alleging that Waqf land had been encroached upon on a large scale.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Raj said that the Waqf board is taking strict action against the encroachers saying that an FIR has also been lodged in the case of illegal occupation of the land of the Waqf Board.

“A letter has been written to the Collector and the Registrar of Registration to cancel all the registries of the land of Chhattisgarh Waqf Board which have been registered by people in a fake manner,” he said.

Raj said that the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board was not able to fulfill the objectives for which it had been formed.

“The objective of the Waqf Board was to work in the field of education and health. It was to help widowed and divorced women. Till date Waqf Board has neither built a hospital, nor has it provided financial help to widowed, divorced women, nor has Waqf Board been able to give scholarships in the field of education”.

“When the Waqf Amendment Bill is passed, the poverty of Muslims will be eradicated that day and Muslims will be able to get education,”Raj said.

Raj alleged that a vast chunk of the Waqf land is occupied by the “heads of our society and the contractors of the society”.